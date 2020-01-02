Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 440.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.