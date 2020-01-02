Holo Market Cap Tops $98.43 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Holo has a total market capitalization of $98.43 million and $6.84 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN and Binance. During the last week, Holo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,889,281,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, ABCC, Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Liqui, Binance and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

