HOQU (HQX) Hits Market Capitalization of $237,419.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $237,419.00 and $32,926.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.