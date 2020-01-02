HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $4.32 million and $11,681.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00058327 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00041470 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00577972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00235017 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087719 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001811 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, HitBTC, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.