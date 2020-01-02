Humaniq (HMQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $66,541.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $66,541.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Hotbit and Upbit. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

