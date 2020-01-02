Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Achieves $667.70 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00039617 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Bibox. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $667.70 million and approximately $127.98 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.06012522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, LBank, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

