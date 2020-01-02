Hush Market Capitalization Tops $308,027.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $308,027.00 and $284.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00388561 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00110295 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000366 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,063,555 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

