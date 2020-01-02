Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Hydro has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and $470,180.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx, Mercatox and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DEx.top, BitForex, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

