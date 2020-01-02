HyperCash (HC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.22 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $46.16 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00014997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Bithumb and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00188758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.01334592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00121473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,471,071 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Allcoin, EXX, Bithumb, Bit-Z, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

