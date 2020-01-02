HyperCash Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00015233 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Allcoin, ZB.COM and EXX. HyperCash has a total market cap of $48.38 million and $8.56 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,470,225 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinnest, OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, EXX, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

