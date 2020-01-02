Hyperion Price Tops $0.0678 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $21.48 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

