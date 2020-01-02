ICON Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, Huobi and HitBTC. ICON has a market capitalization of $56.28 million and $4.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,390,349 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, IDEX, Upbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, ABCC, Binance, CoinTiger, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Huobi, COSS, Bithumb, Gate.io and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.