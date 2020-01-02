iDealCash Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $101,153.00 and $25.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iDealCash Coin Profile

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

