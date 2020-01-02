IDEX Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. IDEX has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $1,988.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,410,210 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.