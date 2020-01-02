iEthereum (IETH) Price Tops $0.0262

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One iEthereum token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $470,565.00 and $38.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iEthereum

iEthereum’s launch date was October 14th, 2017. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,982,000 tokens. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum.

Buying and Selling iEthereum

iEthereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

