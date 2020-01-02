IG Gold (IGG) Hits One Day Volume of $4,603.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $4,603.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TRX Market, ABCC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121916 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

