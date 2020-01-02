Ignis Hits Market Capitalization of $15.82 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Ignis has a total market cap of $15.82 million and $1.34 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, HitBTC, Indodax and Vebitcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Upbit, STEX, Coinbit, Indodax and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

