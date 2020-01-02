Ignition (IC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ignition has a market cap of $94,161.00 and $20.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059372 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00085987 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001160 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,191.31 or 1.00354148 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,259,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,464 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.