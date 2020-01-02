Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0880 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Ignition has a total market cap of $109,696.00 and $25.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00058619 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00087540 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00062148 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,995.32 or 1.00280168 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001874 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,259,864 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,692 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

