ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0993 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $589,327.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007383 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,909,641 coins and its circulating supply is 15,909,643 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

