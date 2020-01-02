ImageCoin Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $722,874.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007503 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,892,041 coins and its circulating supply is 15,892,043 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.