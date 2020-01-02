Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.0969

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $7,011.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.01334630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

