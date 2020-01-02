Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.05.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

