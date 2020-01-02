indaHash Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. indaHash has a market cap of $1.12 million and $238.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, indaHash has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Tidex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

