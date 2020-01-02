INDINODE Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.00 (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. INDINODE has a total market cap of $6,678.00 and $18.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INDINODE has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One INDINODE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INDINODE Coin Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 995,041,062 coins and its circulating supply is 957,797,904 coins. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me.

Buying and Selling INDINODE

INDINODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INDINODE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INDINODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

