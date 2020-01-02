Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of INFN stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Infinera has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 95.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 20.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.