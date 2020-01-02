Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $600,304.00 and $1,657.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1,190.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

