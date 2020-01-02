Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Simon Owen Sells 10,286 Shares

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Simon Owen sold 10,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.90 ($3.48), for a total transaction of A$50,401.40 ($35,745.67).

INA remained flat at $A$4.96 ($3.52) on Thursday. 1,438,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,026. Ingenia Communities Group has a 52-week low of A$2.85 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of A$4.99 ($3.54). The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.88.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

