Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) PT Raised to $115.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $97.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 304,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,281. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ingredion by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 223,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 55,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

