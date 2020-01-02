Ink (INK) Market Cap Achieves $906,141.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EXX, ZB.COM and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $906,141.00 and $475.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Exmo, HitBTC, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank, Gate.io, Exrates, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

