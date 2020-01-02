Ink Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $215,353.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $215,353.00 and $48,428.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, COSS and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121916 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,043,404 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

