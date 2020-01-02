INMAX (INX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75,083.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One INMAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. INMAX has a total market cap of $75,083.00 and $6,299.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00188758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.01334592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00121473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

