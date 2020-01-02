Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INE stock opened at C$16.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 81.84.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.