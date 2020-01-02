Innova (INN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Innova has a total market cap of $47,605.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innova has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

