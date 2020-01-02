INO COIN (INO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,741.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00018350 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a total market cap of $236.69 million and approximately $2,741.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

