Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Inogen reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 2,688.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Inogen by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Inogen has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $155.75.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

