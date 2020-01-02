Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ (INO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 149.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INO. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,696. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 395,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

