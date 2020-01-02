InsaneCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $203.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $40,374.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,098,986 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

