InsaneCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $189.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $41,425.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00575892 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001099 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,097,460 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

