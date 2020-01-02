Insider Buying: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Director Purchases 126,387 Shares of Stock

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 126,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,318,216.41.

Shares of ADES traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 176,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $195.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 51.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

