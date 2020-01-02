Insider Buying: AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) Insider Acquires 1,600,000 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) insider Simon Moore bought 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$1,484,800.00 ($1,053,049.65).

ASX AMA traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$0.92 ($0.65). 1,514,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.29. AMA Group Ltd has a one year low of A$0.81 ($0.58) and a one year high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $673.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

About AMA Group

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

