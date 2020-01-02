Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Acquires 11,163 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,362.68.

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $16,711.41.

On Friday, December 6th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $2,582.58.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $2,554.20.

On Monday, December 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 947 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $2,556.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,973. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTN. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

