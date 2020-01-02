Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 588,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$656,066.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 23,100 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,103.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 140,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00.

POE traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a current ratio of 13.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.21.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

