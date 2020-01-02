Insider Buying: Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) Insider Buys 120,000 Shares of Stock

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) insider Philip Clark purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$327,000.00 ($231,914.89).

Shares of ASX SCP traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$2.69 ($1.91). 1,798,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd has a 52-week low of A$2.38 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of A$2.77 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.70 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

