Insider Buying: UUV Aquabotix Limited (ASX:UUV) Insider Purchases 14,000,000 Shares of Stock

UUV Aquabotix Limited (ASX:UUV) insider Robert Clisdell bought 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,000.00 ($39,716.31).

About UUV Aquabotix

UUV Aquabotix Limited develops, manufactures, and sells underwater and surface unmanned vehicles in Australia and the United States. It offers SwarmDiver product, an unmanned underwater and surface vehicle. The company manufactures commercial/industrial-grade underwater drones and networked underwater cameras for commercial, high-end consumer, and military applications.

