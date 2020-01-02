Insider Selling: Broo Limited (ASX:BEE) Insider Sells 61,250,000 Shares of Stock

Broo Limited (ASX:BEE) insider Kent Grogan sold 61,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$980,000.00 ($695,035.46).

Shares of ASX BEE remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 174,300 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.73, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Broo Company Profile

Broo Limited produces and distributes beer in Australia and China. It operates through Hospitality, Australian Brewing, and Chinese Brewing segments. The company offers beers under the Broo Premium Lager and Australia Draught brand names. It also manages pubs and boutique brewery venues. Broo Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mildura, Australia.

