Insider Selling: Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells 91,272 Shares of Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 1,048,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.54. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,894,000 after buying an additional 2,119,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after buying an additional 1,874,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 15,688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,808,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after buying an additional 1,780,147 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,507,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after buying an additional 1,241,305 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on TWNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.