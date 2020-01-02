Insider Selling: Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,071,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PNRG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.85. 1,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455. The company has a market cap of $306.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average is $131.91. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.