Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 876 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $143,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.99. 5,089,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,116. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $2,242,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $86,890,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

