Insider Selling: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director David Mandelstam sold 35,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,777,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,443,732.50.

David Mandelstam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Mandelstam sold 300,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00.

Shares of CVE:STC traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.43. 58,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.77. The company has a market cap of $165.50 million and a PE ratio of 41.90. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$2.67.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$28.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$2.70 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

